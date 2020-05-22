UBS Group AG Sells 32,820 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

FDS opened at $290.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

