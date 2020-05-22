UBS Group AG Sells 29,515 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.