UBS Group AG Sells 25,747 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $13.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

