UBS Group AG Sells 149,615 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 998,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 161,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ROUS opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.