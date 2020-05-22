UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

