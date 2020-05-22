UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,244. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

