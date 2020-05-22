UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,016,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

