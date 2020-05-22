UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 90,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $35.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

