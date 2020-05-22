UBS Group AG Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

