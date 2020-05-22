UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Umpqua worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Umpqua stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.