UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

BURL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

