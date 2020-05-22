UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

