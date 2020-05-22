UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

