UBS Group AG Buys 33,402 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

