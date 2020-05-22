UBS Group AG Buys 234,444 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,680,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,478,451. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

