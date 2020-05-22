UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.53 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

