Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TYMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 168 ($2.21) on Wednesday. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.23.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyman will post 2966.9998454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £36,500 ($48,013.68). Also, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £131,372.15 ($172,812.62).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

