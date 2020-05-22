Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TYMN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.23.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyman will post 2966.9998454 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £36,500 ($48,013.68). Also, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £131,372.15 ($172,812.62).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.