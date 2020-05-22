Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $284,880.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $284,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $197.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

