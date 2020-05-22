Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.96% of Tutor Perini worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Also, Director Michael R. Klein acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.