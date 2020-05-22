TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

