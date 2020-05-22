TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.62

TSE:AND (TSE:AND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.62 and last traded at C$33.26, with a volume of 30852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.93.

AND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.46.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

