Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of Tri-Continental worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

