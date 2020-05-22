TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other TravelCenters of America news, Director Joseph Morea bought 2,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Crage bought 2,700 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $35,964.00. Insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

TA opened at $10.53 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.87.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

