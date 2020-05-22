TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 13.8% in May

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TACT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.26.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

