Traders Purchase Large Volume of Keysight Technologies Call Options (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 1,482 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $99.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.