TL Private Wealth Takes $204,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,971.64. The company has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

