Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $77.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.26 million and the highest is $77.30 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $130.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $473.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.65 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.36 million, with estimates ranging from $516.52 million to $652.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.75. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.