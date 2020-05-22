ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.14

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 446125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

In other news, Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,350.69. Also, Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,999.60.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

