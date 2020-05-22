The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.90 million to $1.55 billion. The Wendy’s posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion.

NASDAQ:DRI opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

