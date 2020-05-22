The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will post sales of $37.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.38 million to $38.00 million. The Rubicon Project reported sales of $37.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year sales of $181.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $241.70 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUBI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,144. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 110.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 697,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 882,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

