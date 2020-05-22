TG Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

