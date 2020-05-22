TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.42. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 43,107 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. Research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

