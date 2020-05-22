Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Teranga Gold traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 634663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.52.

TGZ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

