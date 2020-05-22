Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,833 shares of company stock worth $3,076,188. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

