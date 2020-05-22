Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2,568.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.