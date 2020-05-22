Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

TDOC stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

