Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.86

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.00. Teijin Adr Rep shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,225 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TINLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

