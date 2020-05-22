Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
TMHC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,804,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
