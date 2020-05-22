Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Investec cut Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 723.57 ($9.52).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 633 ($8.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 664.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

