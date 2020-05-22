TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 158.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.