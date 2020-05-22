Tailored Brands Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tailored Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 349,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143,723 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 990,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 414,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

