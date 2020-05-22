Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,730,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,109. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

