Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $167.85 and last traded at $163.81, with a volume of 107139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.02.

The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

