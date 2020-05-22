SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTI) Critical Contrast

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and British American Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 7.03 $412.20 million N/A N/A British American Tobacco $33.04 billion 2.67 $7.28 billion $4.13 9.34

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 British American Tobacco 0 1 4 0 2.80

British American Tobacco has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Given British American Tobacco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

