SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVMK stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.44. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 15,601 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $309,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,374 shares of company stock worth $3,109,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

