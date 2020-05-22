Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.42. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,925 shares of company stock worth $28,841. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.