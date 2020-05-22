SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $10,564,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at $629,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

