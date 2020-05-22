Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $15.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of VFF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

