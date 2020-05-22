State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Corecivic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.58 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

